Grass lots closed for Cyclone game Saturday

AMES — The grass lots used for parking for Cyclone football games will be closed for Saturday’s game against TCU, the ISU Police Department announced today.

Fun Fact Friday: Rain is a pain in the grass. Grass lots are closed tomorrow.



– Entering Ames on I35 from the north? Please take the 13th St exit and make your way to the stadium

– Entering Ames on I35 from the south? Use the NEW FLYOVER or continue to 13th St pic.twitter.com/LVPkrOoWim — Iowa State University Police Department (@ISUPD) October 4, 2019

Anyone with a G7 parking pass will be re-directed to the paved lots at Vet Med, and there will be no public available parking there.

General public parking will be available throughout campus. Suggested places are the Memorial Union parking ramp and the Gerdin Business Building East Parking Deck. A full map of campus parking can be found here.

Fans are also encouraged to take advantage of the Cy-Ride bus system for other parking and transportation options. Check here for football gameday bus routes.