Grass lots closed for Cyclone game

AMES — Grass lots around the MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium are closed for Saturday’s Iowa State game versus University of Louisiana Monroe.

The ISU Athletics Department said that recent rainfall and forecasted rain in the upcoming days are to blame for the closure.

Lee Ballard from the Ames Haunted Forest said that parking will be available in their parking lot starting at 5 a.m. on Saturday. He did not say if there would be a fee.

Patrons with G7 parking passes will be re-routed to the paved lots at Vet Med. However, there will be no public parking at Vet Med.

RV public parking will be directed to the Jeff and Deb Hansen Agriculture Student Learning Center (2508 Mortensen Road). Parking in this lot will be $40.

You can park there Friday night from 5:30-Midnight. The lot will reopen at 5 a.m. on Saturday. All RVs will need to be out of the lot by 10 a.m.

General public parking will be available on campus. The suggested areas are the Memorial Union parking ramp or the Gerdin Business Building East Parking Deck.

Here’s a map of available parking on campus. Kickoff is at 11 a.m.