Grassley says if impeachment trial goes on, he won’t caucus Monday night

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) told Local 5 on Tuesday that he believes the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump will likely go into next Monday, the day of the Iowa caucuses.

“I won’t even be able to go home this weekend,” said Grassley. “And I assume that we’re still gonna be jurors next Monday. If we aren’t, we have votes usually at five o’clock on Mondays. So I’m usually in Washington, D.C. because I haven’t missed a vote since 1993. So you can’t say 8,500 votes without missing a vote. So I would not miss a vote to go to the caucuses. Now, if we don’t have votes until Tuesday, then that’s another story. Assuming that the [impeachment] is over, but I don’t think it’s going to be over.”

Grassley told Local 5 that he’s been listening to both sides present their cases in the impeachment trial, and said that the full Senate would vote on whether to call witnesses later this week.