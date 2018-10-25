Grassley supports tax cuts, won't comment on Trump's floated tax legislation Video

WAUKEE - President Trump has made talk of another tax cut for the middle class "of about 10 percent" a centerpiece of his recent campaign rallies for Republican candidates. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) is speaking out about this possibility.

Grassley was asked about the negative impact of another tax cut on our country's debt.

"Let me tell you what 50 year history has told us about tax cuts," said Grassley. "One dollar more coming in to revenue gives Congress a license to spend $1.13. That's like a dog chasing its tail. You aren't going to reduce the deficit. So we don't have a taxing problem, we have a spending problem."

Congress isn't in Washington right now, so Republicans don't know much about the President's plan.

"Because of the economic growth of this country, it's not going to come out as projected," said Grassley about the growing national deficit. "The Congressional Budget Office always use static scoring. And they never consider economic growth. And I'm telling you we've got plenty of tax cuts going back to the 1920's."

Grassley ultimately believes that tax cuts stimulate the economy and generate revenue, though he wouldn't say his thoughts on the rumors of Trump's newest tax cut legislation.