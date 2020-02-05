Griff to retire as Drake University’s live mascot

Feb. 5 marks the start of a five-month-long retirement party to celebrate Griff and his lasting impact.

DES MOINES — Griff the bulldog will be trading in meet-and-greets for lounging on the couch and enjoying bonus treats this June when he officially retires from his position as Drake University’s live mascot.

Don’t worry, 8-year-old Griff is doing well according to this special announcement video posted by the school.

Griff served as the university’s live mascot for more than four years. Before that, he was a champion show dog.

Erin Bell, Griff’s mom and associate director of marketing and manager of the live mascot program said that Griff isn’t saying goodbye.

“He’s going to finish strong for Drake and leave the live mascot program in very capable paws come June 30,” she said. “Griff still has future Bulldogs to recruit, games to win, selfies to snap, commencement to attend, and one more Relays before he enters retirement.”

Griff plans to spend his retirement at the Bell home, mainly taking naps in his favorite chair.

Griff’s successor, Griff II, will take over mascot duties by July 1.