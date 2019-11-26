Grinnell man sentenced to prison for child pornography

DES MOINES — A Grinnell man has been sentenced to over 21 years in prison for receipt of child pornography.

43-year-old John Allen Urfer was sentenced 260 months—21 years and 8 months—in prison for receipt of child pornography.

Urfer’s sentence will be followed by a 20-year term of supervised release, and he must pay $21,000 in restitution to identified victims depicted in the images and videos that Urfer received.

Urfer pleaded guilty in July and admitted to receiving child pornography, including prepubescent child pornography, from September 2017 to April 2018.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa, Urfer was found to have over 1,300 images and over 2,900 videos of child pornography.

In 2003, Urfer was convicted of assault with intent to commit sex abuse in Marion County, and in 2005, he was convicted of sex abuse in the third degree in Polk County.

In addition to the sex abuse convictions, Urfer has been convicted twice for failing to comply with Iowa sex offender registry requirements.