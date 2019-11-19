Grinnell police asking for assistance in locating wanted man

GRINNELL — The Grinnell Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 34-year-old Jonathan Wayne Bailey.

Bailey is wanted on multiple charges including Violation of a No Contact Order, Harassment in the First Degree, and Stalking.

According to police, Bailey is described as a white male, approximately 5’8″ tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He has short brown hair and is known to wear glasses.

Bailey may also be driving a 2007 light blue/gray Dodge Charger with an Iowa license plate of INB-962.

If you have any information regarding Bailey’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Grinnell Police Department at 641-236-2670 or the United States Marshals Service at 1-877-926-8332.

If you do see Bailey, police are asking you not to approach him, but instead call 911.