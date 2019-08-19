Grinnell Police recognize man’s heroic bravery

GRINNELL – A true hero is what the Grinnell Police Department are calling Steve Briscoe after he saved someone’s life early Sunday morning.

According to a Facebook post on the Grinnell Police Department’s page, responders received a tip about a car accident on West Street South near the intersection of Industrial Avenue. A person was trapped in a car that was on fire.

Once they arrived, they learned that Briscoe risked his own safety and dragged the driver out of the car before it was engulfed in flames.