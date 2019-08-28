Groundbreaking for new Federal Courthouse in DSM

DES MOINES — Crews broke ground on the new Federal Courthouse coming to Des Moines on Wednesday.

You may remember the courthouse caused some controversy back in May.

City officials hoped the space could be used for a downtown attraction. But as those apart of the project say, it’s a necessity.

“This project deserves this place in the community. It’s an important community function and this is the right site for the Federal Courthouse,” said Hon. John Jarvey.

The new courthouse will include nine courtrooms for the Southern District of Iowa Judiciary.

It will be ready for use by 2022.