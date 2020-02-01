Group of friends from Indiana love the ‘rush’ of the Iowa caucuses

In 24 hours on the ground in Iowa, Patrick O'Connor said he saw Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Mayor Pete and Amy Klobuchar.

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) — Every four years a group of friends hop in their car and drive from Indiana to Iowa to experience the rush of the Iowa Caucus.

“It is a rush. I would equate it to following a band across the country,” said Patrick O’Connor, business consultant. He has already made the trip four times.

In 24 hours on the ground in Iowa, O’Connor said he saw Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Mayor Pete and Amy Klobuchar.

“Amy Klobuchar did not take questions but again no barriers. We were able to meet her. Mayor Pete not quite so accessible. Security, a barrier between himself and the crowd. Joe Biden was more accessible, took time for photos and autographs. He had more time on his hand. He did not have to go back to D.C. for the impeachment vote,” O’Connor said.

He did see some stand-ins like Michael Moore and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who stumped for Bernie Sanders.

“I’m a Republican but still interested no matter what side,” O’Connor said.

O’Connor said there is nothing like being there and watching, in this case Sanders, start to speak and immediately notice he had unwelcomed competition on the podium. He casts a quick look to his right and notices two people unveiling a banner having to do with agriculture. They say they are Bernie Sanders supports but the candidate darts off to his left while security sweeps in.

“And with that let me say hello,” Senator Sanders tells the crowd.

“Bernie left immediately after his speech. Out the back door. I was a bit surprised by that,” O’Connor said.

He said that despite everything, he doesn’t think our political system is broken.

“I think it’s working. I think it’s working. There is no substitute for face to face contact and that hasn’t changed in centuries. I think by virtue of that it’s working,” O’Connor said. “If you have the opportunity to take a weekend trip, particularly if you are jaded about the process, and think all politicians are crooked then go out to Iowa.”

It’s a whirlwind trip for political junkies that you may never forget.