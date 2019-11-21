Growing the local music industry

DES MOINES– Saturday you can support Iowa’s musicians as the all-Iowa music festival Gross Domestic Product returns.

GDP 2019 will feature more than 21 acts spanning multiple stages at The Vaudeville Mews and 4th Street Theatre.

The doors open at 2 p.m. for all ages, on Saturday, November 23 at the ALT 106.3 stage at Vaudeville Mews and 4th Street Theatre. Attendees can grab an all-access pass for $15 in advance to hit up both stages throughout the day or $10 per person. For attendees 21+, an after-party will be held at Vaudeville Mews starting at 9:15 p.m.

For a complete schedule and to purchase tickets, click here.