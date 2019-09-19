Closings
Grundy Center man dies after being arrested on OWI and possession of meth charges

GRUNDY CENTER — A man booked into the Grundy County Jail this week died after suffering a medical issue, according to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.

39-year-old Ricky Sigler of Grundy Center was pulled over by sheriff’s deputies around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on A Avenue east of County Road T-37 in Grundy Center.

Sigler was arrested and charged with OWI – Third Offense and Possession of Methamphetamine – Third Offense.

After being booked into the Grundy County Jail, Sigler suffered a medical issue and was transported to the Grundy County Memorial Hospital where he became unresponsive.

According to the sheriff’s office, medical personnel performed lifesaving procedures, but Sigler died.

The Office of the State Medical Examiner will perform in autopsy on Sigler.

