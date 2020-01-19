Gunshot wound to the groin suffered by Des Moines juvenile

This is a developing story.

DES MOINES — Just before 4:00 pm, a male juvenile was shot in the groin inside an apartment at 1349 8th Street in Des Moines.

Officers who arrived on the scene quickly applied pressure to the wound before an ambulance arrived to transport the victim who is alert and talking.

Witnesses were held for questioning.

The gunshot wound does not appear to be life-threatening. There are no other injuries to report.

This was in the same area 14-year-old Josiah Woods was fatally shot earlier this month, marking the first Des Moines homicide of 2020.