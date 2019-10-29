Gunshots reported in Waukee neighborhood

WAUKEE — Local 5 responded to a scene in Waukee where police converged at the Williams Family Townhomes Monday night.

It happened near the intersection of Waco Place and Bell Drive.

A viewer in the area sent Local 5 NEST Cam footage that recorded the sound of multiple gun shots going off just before 7 p.m.

While on scene, officers reported what they also heard what they believed to be the sound of gun shots being fired.

Officers were unable to pinpoint the exact location of where the shots were coming from.

Some nearby residents were evacuated from their residences as a precaution.

No one is in custody at this time and no charges been filed.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Local 5 will continue to update the story as more information is released.