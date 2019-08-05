Gusto Pizza Co. to rebrand west location

WAUKEE — Gusto Pizza Co. announced Monday that its West Des Moines location will shift away from serving slices.

Gusto Pizza Co. at 8950 University Ave will stop selling pizza, but the company will continue operating in Des Moines (both on Ingersoll Ave and 2800 University Ave) and Johnston.

Plus, you’ll still be able to eat from its Gustomobile food trailer.

Restaurant management says the location bordering West Des Moines and Waukee will rebrand as El Guapo’s Tequila + Tacos.

“We have enjoyed a successful six years at that location, but in that time, have seen the restaurant landscape change considerably,” co-owner Josh Holderness said in a news release. “My partners and I felt that this was the right time to bring a new and original concept to the neighborhood and revive the legend of El Guapo. We’re excited to introduce West Des Moines to the tequila and taco experience.”

El Guapo’s Tequila + Tacos is expected to open in early October.