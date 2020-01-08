Guthrie County pitches new jail facility amid overcrowding, other issues

MENLO — A meeting was held Tuesday night to give more information on a proposed new jail for Guthrie County.

The meeting was the first of 12 meeting to be held throughout Guthrie County to show people why a new jail is needed.

The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says there are a lot of issues with the current facility: overcrowding, poor ventilation and lighting.

They also say the jail will have to be shut down if it’s not fixed soon, as the building is not up to code.

In an exclusive interview with Local 5, the inmates themselves weighed in on the current conditions.

“Does it feel cramped in here? Oh yeah,” inmate Tom Douherty said. “You have to fight for a place to sleep some nights. The table is not even big enough to have all the people in this cell eat. And you eat right next to the shower — when your buddy is showering, you get to be right next to him when you eat your food.”

A new jail would cost an estimated $8.7 million, according to county officials. The referendum for a new facility was first proposed on Dec. 19, and a new referendum will be voted on on March 3.