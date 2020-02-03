Hairball joins Granstand lineup for 2020 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES — An 80’s rock cover staple is celebrating their 20th year by coming back to the Iowa State Fair this summer, and their concert will be absolutely free.

The State Fair announced Monday that Hairball, known for their spot-on covers of well-known bands such as KISS, Queen, Guns N Roses and others, will put on a show on August 14, the first Friday of the Fair, at the Grandstand. General admission tickets are free, with the option to buy tickets for pit standing and premium seating for $20.

The concert is described by the band as a “100% full-on, no-holds-barred, exciting, chaotic, fiery party that you have to experience to believe.”

Hairball is the latest inclusion in an already star-studded lineup of Grandstand shows, joining Vertical Worship, KIDZ BOP World Tour 2020, Keith Urban and Chris Stapleton.