Ham and cheese wedge sandwiches sold in Iowa recalled for Listeria

Ham and cheese wedge sandwiches sold in 13 states are being recalled because they may be contaminated with Listeria.

Lipari Foods issued the recall for Premo Ham & Cheese Wedge Sandwiches and Fresh Grab Ham & Cheese Wedge Sandwiches.

They were distributed to retail stores and food services in Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The sandwiches come in 5-ounce packages with a best buy date of Oct. 17, 2019. They have lot number 24201909 and UPC number 612510002001.

This is an expansion of an October 2 recall for Lipari chicken salads and chicken sandwiches which may also be contaminated with Listeria.

Listeria can cause illness and death, especially those who are pregnant, very young, very old, or have weak immune systems, according to the FDA.