Hand-knit hats, scarves spreading warmth across Iowa

DES MOINES — Marissa Townsley wasn’t expecting to find an early holiday gift hanging from a Des Moines bridge.

“Me and my young son walked up the bridge and instantly noticed there were scarves and hats,” Townsley said.

With record-low temperatures hitting Iowa on Tuesday, it seemed like perfect timing that the warm, hand-knit items were right where Townsley and her son needed them.

“I’m a single mom of three,” Townsley said. “To me, it was very special. A lot of times you don’t have people willing to help you and this was someone that was willing to help without even knowing who we are.”

Warm Up America, based out of Texas, has volunteers in Des Moines and other parts of the state dropping off the warm little surprises.

Shannon Walderbach, a volunteer with Warm Up America, says they’ve put out 700 in Des Moines.

