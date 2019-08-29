Harbor seal pup born at Blank Park Zoo

DES MOINES — There’s a brand new addition to Des Moines’ Blank Park Zoo, and the attraction is looking for naming suggestions.

“Meru” the harbor seal gave birth to a female seal pup on Tuesday, August 20. Zookeepers say it was approximately 32 pounds at birth.

“The pup is curious about everything, loves to explore and is very vocal,” Travis Wickersham, area supervisor of carnivores and primates said. “Meru has been a very good and protective mother.”

The zoo is asking for donations through September 12 in exchange for an opportunity to name the pup. People can submit one name suggestion for a $50 donation and three name suggestions for a $100 donation.

In a couple of weeks, keepers will begin the process of introducing her to the outdoor habitat, Hub Harbor. Her habitat will include mother “Meru,” her father, “Ross,” brother “Monty” and two California sea lions, “Addy” and “Zoey.”

PHOTOS: Seal pup born at Blank Park Zoo