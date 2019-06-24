Harding Hills community reflects on flooding nearly one year later

DES MOINES – The Hy-Vee in Harding Hills was wiped out during the summer floods of 2018. Since then, the store had to hit the reset button, in hopes of coming back better than ever.

“I was actually at home that night,” said Aron Barwick, the manager of the Harding Hills Hy-Vee. “We were getting the same amount of rain obviously, where I lived.

“Obviously, with all the flooding that we had going on, it was totally unexpected. Obviously not something you ever compare yourself or your people for so it was quite a shock, walking through for the first time. It was pretty extensive damage throughout the store waters pretty destructive and just had to fight through it.”

The store was closed for about six months, but crews came in and cleaned things up, allowing the redesign to bring in some new features for the spot, which originally opened in 1986.

Neighbors say the fresh start has truly been a blessing for them.