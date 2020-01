18-year-old Abdullahi "Abdi" Sharif was last seen Friday at Merle Hay Mall.

DES MOINES — Police and family are asking for your help to find a missing teenager.

Abdullahi “Abdi” Sharif, 18, was last seen Friday evening at Merle Hay Mall. A Facebook post from the Des Moines Police Department says neither police or his family have been able to contact him.

Abdi is around 5’4″ tall and weighs about 120 lbs. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored winter coat, khaki-colored pants and tennis shoes.

Abdi Sharif, missing

If you have any knowledge on where he might be, call 911 immediately.