DES MOINES — A bank robber is at large, and Des Moines Police need your help finding and identifying him.

Officers posted surveillance pictures of the bandit on Facebook.

Detectives said the robber held up a bank near Southwest 9th Street and Park Avenue Dec. 30th.

Anyone with information can contact Det. Jason Hays at 515-237-1552. You can also submit a tip through Crimestoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400 or the link here.