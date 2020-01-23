HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Work release escape reported from western Iowa facility

DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Corrections needs your help looking for a man they say failed to report back from a correctional facility.
Leaders said James Archer didn’t come back to the Council Bluffs Residential Correctional Facility Thursday morning as required.
Archer was convicted of Willful Injury – Causing Serious Injury and other crimes in Page County.
Archer is a 31-year-old male, height 6’0″, and weighs 178 pounds.
If you know his whereabouts, contact law enforcement.
