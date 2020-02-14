Des Moines police looking for suspects in string of pharmacy robberies

Police said they believe robberies at three different pharmacies are linked.

DES MOINES — Three pharmacies in Des Moines have been targeted in robberies within the last week, and officers are looking for your help in finding the suspects.

Police released surveillance pictures of who they’re looking for Friday.

Officers said they’re linked to a robbery Feb. 6 at Walgreens near I-235 and Euclid Avenue, a robbery Feb. 11 at CVS near East Euclid and 2nd Avenue and another robbery at CVS Feb. 12 near Merle Hay and Hickman Roads.

They say evidence points to the robberies being done by one or more of the same people. They say prescription drugs are the desired target.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Det. Jeff Dawson at 515-237-1422. You can also submit an anonymous tip through Crimestoppers of Central Iowa here.