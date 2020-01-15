Have you shoveled your sidewalks? You could be fined if you don’t

DES MOINES — The clock is ticking for you to shovel your sidewalks before you get fined.

And this year, the fine is $75, according to Des Moines City Public Works Director Jonathan Gano.

Last year, citations were just $50.

Gano says around 700 citations were issued last year. Officials hope this increase in fines will motivate residents to shovel off their sidewalks.

Des Moines residents are required to shovel their sidewalks within 48 hours after it stops snowing.

The City told Local 5’s Lakyn McGee that the only way a person gets fined is if they get a complaint.

To file a complaint, download the myDSM mobile app, visit DSM.city or call 515-283-4950.