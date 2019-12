Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low near 30F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

SAN DIEGO — The Iowa Hawkeyes will be taking the tiger hawk logo off of their helmets for the Holiday Bowl to honor former coach Hayden Fry, who died earlier this month.

On top of that, the Iowa faithful who came out to support their Hawkeyes are also keeping Fry’s memory alive, referring to him with one word: icon.