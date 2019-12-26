Hawkeyes flock to the zoo before bowl game

SAND DIEGO — It’s not all work for the Hawkeyes as they get ready for their bowl game.

Wednesday, the team got to tour the San Diego Zoo.

While the rest of the team was out walking around, a few players got a special presentation.

They said it’s something they’d never experienced before growing up in the Midwest.

“It’s an incredible experience rather than just seeing cows, hogs, and chickens. Growing up you get to be exposed to something else and just unbelievable conservation efforts that these guys are going to provide for a more sustainable future for all of these animals in in the world in general,” Iowa Offensive Lineman Levi Paulsen said.

Friday, the Iowa Hawkeyes take on USC.

When Local 5’s Matthew Judy asked Landon Paulsen what animal he would be if he could be one, he responded with:

“Whoa, boy, if I was an animal, I would probably be a rhino. They’re not like overweight animals, but they’re big animals. And I feel like you know, I’m not really overweight, but I’m kind of big.”

