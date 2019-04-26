Both Hawkeye T.E.'s drafted in NFL Draft Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

IOWA - Hawkeye tight end's T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant have been drafted in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Chariton native and former Hawkeye, T.J. Hockenson is the first of the two Iowa tight ends and goes 8th overall to the Detroit Lions. Hockenson of course declaring early, following his sophomore season at Iowa.

Hockenson was a lethal target for Nat Stanley, hauling in 49 passes for 760 yards and six touchdowns. He was as well rounded of a tight end as you'll find in college football this season. That's why he was the top ranked at his position coming into the night. Also worth noting, Kyler Murray went first overall to the Arizona Cardinals. Murray the first person ever drafted in both the first round of the MLB Draft and first round of the NFL Draft.

He is the highest Hawkeyes offensive skill player taken since Chuck Long in 1986 at #12.

Noah Fant, drafted #20 to the Denver Broncos, also left the Hawkeyes early to declare for the NFL Draft. With 39 receptions and 519 yards, Fant lead the Hawkeyes with seven touchdowns last season.

This is the first time in NFL history that two tight ends from the same school have both been drafted in the first round of the draft.