Health care is top issue for Iowa Women over 50, AARP Poll says

DES MOINES — In a recent AARP poll sampled from 1,001 Iowa women over 50 year old, 60% of respondents said they would definitely or probably attend the caucus.

Of all the issues that their country faces, health care, specifically the cost of it, was found to be by far the top issue for them according to the AARP poll.

The survey found 48% of the women polled listed health care as their number one issue, while immigration (26%), terrorism (25%), and climate change (22%) rounded out the top four.

42% said they were not confident about retirement because of the price of healthcare, and 41% gave their elected officials an “F” grade in dealing with the cost of healthcare and prescription drugs.

A positive result from the poll showed that despite the increasingly partisan national discourse, older women voters in Iowa are more concerned with what unites us as a country.

74% believe Americans have more in common than they do differences, and 88% believe people pay too much attention to what divides rather than unites Americans.