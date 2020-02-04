MIC’D UP: Follow an undecided Iowan through the caucus process

DES MOINES — Adam Lewis is a 25-year-old Des Moines resident. And on Monday night, he was a sought-after individual at his caucus site.

Why?

Because he went into Monday’s caucuses undecided.

Local 5 followed Lewis and the rest of the Olsen Center at Des Moines University precinct as they aligned twice for their preferred Democratic presidential candidate.

The candidates needed 15 percent support from the room, or 77 people, to be deemed viable.

After the first alignment, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former South Bend, Ind. mayor Pete Buttigieg were the only three viable candidates.

Lewis backed Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar during the site’s first alignment.

First alignment caucus results at the Olsen Center/Des Moines University precinct

The final alignment boosted Buttigieg above Warren and Sanders, despite Klobuchar and former Vice President Joe Biden both aiming to become viable.

Lewis picked Warren during the final alignment.

Final alignment caucus results at the Olsen Center/Des Moines University precinct

