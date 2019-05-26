Heavy rains, flooding cause park closures across Iowa

Rising river levels caused by rainfall across the state are forcing some state parks to close during the Memorial Day weekend.

Ledges State Park is currently closed to car traffic because of flash flooding. The Lower Ledges Road and nearby parking lots are also closed. Visitors are still welcome to hike in the park, but parking is limited.

George Wyth State Park closed this weekend because of flooding. The park, according to the DNR, will likely remain closed through part of the week.

All campsites at Fairport Recreational Area are closed because of flooding from the Mississippi River.

Dolliver State Park closed on Saturday due to rising river levels and forecasted rainfall expected on Sunday night into Monday. DNR Staff has contacted park users currently on-site and those that have a reservation for the near future.