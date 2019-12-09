Multi-vehicle crash shuts down portion of I-80 westbound

A multi-vehicle accident Monday morning has caused a major traffic backup on I-80 westbound at NE 38th Street near Altoona.

The multi-vehicle crash following accumulating snow closed the westbound lanes of I-80 at mile marker 139 around 11:30 a.m.

One person suffered a serious injury, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

The Iowa Department of Transportation is asking travelers to avoid the area if possible.

An accident was also reported at I-80/35 at Merle Hay Road around 10:45 a.m.

