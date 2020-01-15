Heavy snow, bitter cold expected late this week

An active weather pattern will bring Iowa everything from heavy snow to sub-zero temperatures late this week and early next week.

The first shot of cold arrives Wednesday night with forecast lows near zero in Des Moines and below zero across northern Iowa. Wind chills could be as low as -20° in northern Iowa.

The biggest winter storm of this winter so far will then impact Iowa Friday through Saturday morning.

The heaviest snow will likely fall in northern Iowa Friday through early Saturday morning.

Widespread snow should move across Iowa from west to east Friday morning, arriving in Des Moines around 8:00 a.m. Later in the day, we’ll see a slow transition to a wintry mix in southern Iowa in the afternoon, and then central Iowa by the evening. Northern Iowa will continue to receive mainly snow through early Saturday morning.

Snow will transition to a wintry mix of freezing rain and rain in central and southern Iowa.

Snow totals will likely be highest in northern Iowa where totals will likely reach 5-9″ with isolated spots possibly receiving 10″+. Des Moines is forecast to receive 3-6″ of snow. Lower snow totals are expected in southern Iowa, but ice totals could be around 0.1-0.2″.

Saturday will be mostly dry, but strong gusts over 40 mph could create blowing snow and difficult travel conditions.

Temperatures will plummet this weekend through early next week. Highs on Sunday and Monday will likely be in the single digits. Saturday night, Sunday night and Monday night lows will likely be below zero.

