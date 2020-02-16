Urbandale woman accused of embezzling over $100k from employer

URBANDALE, Iowa — A woman is behind bars today after allegedly embezzling over $116,000 from her employer.

Heidi Cook, a now-former employee of Spraytec in Urbandale, was arrested Thursday on charges of first degree theft. She is currently being held in the Polk County Jail.

According to court documents, Cook was a head accountant for Spraytec. She issued four checks for herself totaling $15,450.99 between Dec. 10 of last year and Feb. 4 of this year, depositing them into her personal bank account. She then changed the company’s record books to make it seem like the checks were for outstanding bills.

The court documents say that, when all was said and done, Cook had embezzled 33 checks for a total of $116,144.88. However, the documents do not clearly state how long the embezzling was going on before she was caught.