Helicopter crashes at airport in Independence

INDEPENDENCE – Investigators with the Federal Aviation Administration and the Independence Police Department are working to find out what made a helicopter crash at a local airport on Tuesday afternoon.

Local 5 has confirmed with the Independence Fire Department that their crews were called to a helicopter crash on Tuesday afternoon at 4:15 p.m. at the Independence Municipal Airport. When they arrived on scene, they found a helicopter laying on its side with the front end destroyed. The pilot was the only occupant, and was transported to a local hospital.

The helicopter was privately owned and officials aren’t yet revealing who owns the helicopter and where it was going. The cause of the crash has not been determined either. FAA officials will be working the investigation on Wednesday.