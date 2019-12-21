Helping families at NICU in the season of giving

DES MOINES — The holiday season is a time for giving. One family in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) is especially grateful for the generosity they’ve been shown since little Bentley was born.

An early delivery following a pregnancy with major complications landed Connie Ryan’s son Bentley at MercyOne’s NICU.

“He’s had a lot of struggles,” Connie said.

Those struggles are long from over, so Connie spends most of her time there with Bentley.

“He was born the 21st of September and we’re expected to be here in the NICU well past the new year, possibly through February or more,” Connie said.

It’s not easy for Connie to spend so much time away from her husband and four other kids. Especially during the holidays.

“He needs to be the most important but there’s a lot of important people at home that I need and they need me too. So finding that balance has been difficult,” Connie said.

Organizations like Cradling New Life help with that.

Today, the group delivered ornaments to every NICU family at MercyOne and Blank Children’s Hospital.

The sentiment brought tears to Connie’s eyes as she looked at the name printed on her bulb, Bentley.















Cradling New Life isn’t just spreading holiday cheer to Connie and baby Bentley. They’re also helping out her family financially.

“We want them to be able to stay here and be with their baby in the NICU. We don’t want them to worry about these other things. We’d like to take a little bit of the burden off of them,” Cradling New Life President Brittany Weg said.

Cradling New Life has donated new tires to the Ryan family, helping them get to and from the NICU to visit.

They’re also paying for a band trip for Connie’s older kids.

“Right now, when I feel like I’m at my weakest and my families weakest, to have those to help us build up and strengthen ourselves reminds me that it’s important for me to continue that too when I’m able to,” Connie said.

Cradling New Life is having a New Years Eve fundraiser. Tickets are still available and can be found here.