Helping rebuild Des Moines at Art Over Wine

DES MOINES– Tonight, you can enjoy local artists and food while giving back to the Des Moines as Art Over Wine returns.

This is the annual fundraiser for Rebuilding Together Greater Des Moines, a volunteer organization that helps low income homeowners make repairs and revitalizing communities.

“We’re celebrating our 24th year here in the Des Moines community,” said Kimberly Hansen, Executive Director of Rebuilding Together Greater Des Moines. “We’re excited to have our annual fundraiser Art Over Wine at Jasper Winery.”

Art Over Wine takes place tonight at 5 p.m. at the Jasper Winery. Tickets can be purchased online now or at the door for $25. Contributions to the silent and live art auctions will help support Rebuilding Together.

“If it weren’t for the donations that were given to us and raising money through Art Over Wine, there’s a lot of homeowners that would not have critical repairs. Especially seniors who choose medication over, say a broken pipe that is flooding their basement,” said Michelle Kinney the Program Coordinator of Rebuilding Together Greater Des Moines. “So by coming to Art Over Wine and purchasing some of this great art, you’re helping a homeowner get a critical repair so they can stay safe, warm, and dry.”

For more information about Rebuilding Together Greater Des Moines or to get involved click here.