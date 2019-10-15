Helping to find a cure for Cystic Fibrosis

DES MOINES– You can help find a cure for Cystic Fibrosis by attending two upcoming the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation events.

Tuesday, October 15, you can attend the Hallowine wine tasting at WineStyles in Johnston starting at 6 p.m. It is $20 per person but will be waived if you donate a bottle of wine towards the silent auction at their Corks & Kegs Event presented by Mortgage 300 honoring New Leaders of Des Moines presented NCMIC. Sign-up now to reserve your spot for Hallowine.

On Friday, November 8th, you can enjoy an evening of wine, craft beers, and cuisine from around Des Moines’ finest eateries for Corks & Kegs. This year’s event will celebrate the process made toward finding a cure and the work yet to be done. Corks & Kegs will take place at Des Moines University’s Olsen Center starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $110 and are limited so purchase your ticket online now or call 515-252-1530.