Helping tomorrow’s leaders succeed

DES MOINES— Are you a Des Moines high school student with a passion for improving your community? If so, Bank of America wants to help you develop your leadership skills through their Student Leaders Program.

The Student Leaders program offers two high school juniors and seniors from the Des Moines Community the opportunity to build their work ethic through a paid summer internship at a local nonprofit. This year, Student Leaders will earn $17 per hour during their 8-week internship.

For more information about Bank of America’s Student Leaders program, eligibility criteria or to apply click here.