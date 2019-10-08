Henry County authorities seeking information in death investigation

WAYLAND — Authorities from Henry County and the Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) are on the look-out for any information regarding a death investigation.

On August 9, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office reported that they found the body of a woman in a farm field west of Wayland.

It was reported on August 12 that the body belonged to 29-year-old Brandy Mae Shepherd-Margita of Anamosa.

A press release from the DPS says the Iowa State Medical Examiner has not yet found a cause of death, however, toxicology testing continues.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is working the case with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Both agencies are working leads that have developed throughout the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding Shepherd-Margita’s death is encouraged to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 319-385-2712.