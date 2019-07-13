Here are county fair dates to get you ready for the state fair

DES MOINES– If you haven’t heard yet, fairs in Iowa are kind of a big deal. Don’t worry, Local 5 found all of the dates for the metro county fairs for you!

Dallas County, July 8-14

The Dallas County Fair officially kicked off last weekend in Adel. There’s still time to catch some fun! Besides the usual 4-H showings, there will be figure 8 and circle track races Saturday starting at 6 p.m. followed by live music. On Sunday there will be remote control car races and even a demolition derby.

Madison County Fair, July 17-21

Winterset will have everything you need to have a great time at the Madison County Fair. You can engorge yourself on complimentary donuts and juice from 7-9 a.m. on opening day. On July 19 you can attend the Hy-Vee & Wyffels Hybrids Roughstock Rodeo starting at 8 p.m. Or you can enjoy some Karaoke from 8-11 p.m. at the North Show ring.

Polk County, July 17-22

Festivities for the Polk County Fair will begin on July 17 in Des Moines. The Polk County Fair King and Queen will be crowned at 7 p.m. There will be weigh ins for beef and sheep that night as well. Don’t stay out too late, the dog show will be at 8 a.m. the next day. For more details on shows and events you can click here.

Story County, July 19-24

The Story County Fair will start shows at 11 a.m on July 19 in Nevada. You can see the horse show at the Horse Arena at 2 p.m. The day after you can see rabbit hopping and guinea pig shows, which are sure to cure your need of small animal cuteness. The full schedule can be found here.

Warren County, July 24-29

The Warren County Fair will start bright and early on July 24 in Indianola. The Writght Rodeo will return to the fair on opening night. There will also be a carnival running every day. Hours will vary. You can find that information and more here.

Guthrie County, August 29- Sept. 2

The Guthrie County Fair will start a bit later than other county fairs in Iowa. You can see everything in Guthrie Center starting August 29. That night there will be a talent show at the Guthrie Center High School at 7. The schedule is still being updated, so you can check back at their website for more updates.