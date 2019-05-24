Here are the streets impacted by flooding

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Several streets were impacted by minor flooding on Friday morning across central Iowa.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms came through the area around 6 a.m. Another round of storms will make its way through in the afternoon.

AMES CLOSURES

Several roads in the city of Ames have water over them. Other flooding throughout Story County includes: 610th Ave., 620th Ave., Hwy. 210, and Highway 65 at 190th Street. There are also several locations with agricultural flooding.

ANKENY CLOSURES

SE Cortina Drive and NW Prairie Lakes Drive are temporarily closed with barricades due to flooding. They will be reopened later on Friday.

CLIVE

Portions of Swanson Blvd and Lincoln Ave closed due to minor flooding along Walnut Creek.

Swanson Blvd closed to all traffic from the railroad tracks to 94th St. Local traffic only from 86th St to the railroad tracks.

Entire Greenbelt Trail closed due to high water.

DES MOINES CLOSURES

George Flagg Pkwy, SW 30th to Park Ave.

SW 30th, Bell to George Flagg

SW 23rd, Park to George Flagg

3300 block of Dean Ave.

E. Euclid at Delaware

Merle Hay Rd and Douglas Ave.