Here are the top baby names for Des Moines in 2019

DES MOINES — With the year 2019 coming to a close, it’s time to look back at all the babies (and baby names) that populated Iowa’s capital city.

UnityPoint Health Des Moines

Charlie, Charley, Charleigh and Charlotte were the most popular baby names.

A combination of the name was used 41 times in 2019.

Jack, Jaxon, Jackson, Jaxson and Jaxxon, or other spellings, was the most common name for boys, given to 35 babies in 2019.

Other popular names for boys were Will/William, with 23 babies in 2019, and Oliver, with 22.

Common names for girls included Harper (21) and Averi, Averie or Avery (13).

Through Dec. 1, 5,089 (compared to 4,657 last year) babies have been born at UnityPoint Health Des Moines hospitals compared to 4,657 last year.

MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center

Boys Girls William Charlotte (tied for most popular) Oliver Maria (tied for most popular) Henry Olivia

Total babies through Thursday: 3,742

Broadlawns Medical Center