Here’s how to score last-minute bowl game tickets for Iowa and Iowa State at a great price

Iowa and Iowa State are getting ready for their big bowl matchups this week.

But while the Hawkeyes and Cyclones are playing on opposite sides of the country, one thing they share are affordable tickets to see them as of Christmas morning.

On Stubhub, tickets to see Iowa State and No. 15 Notre Dame in the Camping World Bowl in Orlando are as low as $18. On Ticketmaster, you can snag seats for $20 each.

Meanwhile, in San Diego, it’s a little pricier to see the No. 16 Hawkeyes take on the No. 22 Trojans of USC in the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl.

On Stubhub, tickets on Stubhub for the USC-Iowa matchup start around $40. Over on Ticketmaster, the most affordable seats are $40 as well.

Tickets on both sites are subject to fees and additional charges.

