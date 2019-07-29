Here’s the schedule of when the ‘Big Boy’ steam locomotive is coming through Des Moines

After hundreds of Iowans came out to see an iconic train pass through a handful of towns earlier this month, Union Pacific’s iconic steam locomotive Big Boy No. 4014 will be going back through Iowa again during its return trip home to Cheyenne, Wyoming.

A comprehensive route map and tour schedule, including No. 4014’s GPS location tracking information is available at upsteam.com. Due to the dynamic nature of these operations, running times and scheduled stops are subject to change.

July 31

10:15 a.m. Scheduled 15-minute stop at 9th Ave. crossing, Belle Plaine, IA

11:30 a.m. Scheduled 45-minute stop at 2ndSt. crossing, Marshalltown, IA

2:00 p.m. Scheduled 15-minute stop at Main St. crossing in Elkhart, IA

3:30 p.m. Arrival at 3201 E. Court Ave, Des Moines, IA

August 1

Des Moines display and Experience the Union Pacific Rail Car

3201 E. Court Ave, Des Moines, IA,from9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

August 2

10:30 a.m. Scheduled 45-minute stop at Quartz Ave. crossing in Boone, IA

12:30 p.m. Scheduled 45-minute stop at Old CNW Depot, 407 W. 5th St. in Carroll, IA

3:30 p.m. Scheduled 45-minute stop at Lincolnway St. Crossing in Woodbine, IA

6:45 p.m. Durham Museum arrival, 801 S. 10thSt., Omaha, NE