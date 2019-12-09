Here’s what happens when a Texas news anchor loses a bet to an Iowa news anchor

URBANDALE — The Iowa State Cyclones have had several key victories in the 2019 regular season, including a last-second field goal to beat Big 12 Conference foe Texas on November 16.

Prior to the game, Allison Miller, a morning news anchor at CBS affiliate KEYE in Austin, Texas placed a wager with Local 5’s Elias Johnson.

If the Longhorns won, Johnson agreed to send a loin from Mr. Pork Chop.

Miller promised to send a brisket from Black’s BBQ if the Cyclones were victorious.

“I’ve been friends with Allison and her husband for a decade, in fact, I was in their wedding,” Johnson said. “She and her husband initiated the wager.”

Iowa State won the game 23-21 with a last-second, 36-yard field goal by Connor Assalley.

The precious victory cargo arrived in central Iowa on December 3 via FedEx.

Good Morning Iowa co-anchor Sabrina Ahmed & Meteorologist Taylor Kanost stopped by with their families to enjoy the prize as bowl matchups were released Sunday.

Iowa State is heading to the Camping World Bowl in Orlando, Florida to face No. 15 Notre Dame on December 28.

You can catch that game on Local 5.