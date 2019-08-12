Here’s what to do if there’s severe weather at the fair

DES MOINES – With potentially severe weather in the forecast on Monday, now is a good time to get familiar with the Iowa State Fair’s severe weather policy.

If you’re headed to the fairgrounds, you can sign up to get Fair alerts by texting ‘FAIR’ to 75782. A severe weather announcement will be communicated over the grounds wide paging system alerting fair patrons to seek cover in the nearest building. The announcement will be repeated every two minutes.

If severe weather is in the forecast or is indicated by Dopper radar of issued by the National Weather Service, an announcement will be made to attendants at the Grandstand. This may delay the start of an event or require temporary relocation by Grandstand event staff.