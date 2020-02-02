Here’s where the Trump team will be in Iowa on caucus day

DES MOINES –– The Trump presidential campaign announced more than 80 surrogates that will campaign for President Trump at caucus sites around the state of Iowa.
Here’s the full list:
Donald Trump Jr.
City Church of Ames
2400 Oakwood Rd., Ames, IA 50014
Eric Trump
Lakewood Elementary School
9210 Happy Hollow Dr., Norwalk, IA 50211
Lara Trump, Trump 2020 Campaign Senior Advisor
Northview Middle School
1302 N. Ankeny Blvd., Ankeny, IA 50023
Kimberly Guilfoyle, National Chair of Trump Victory Finance Committee and Trump 2020 Campaign Senior Advisor
Community Heights Alliance Church
2500 S. 13th Ave. E., Newton, IA 50208
Brad Parscale, Trump 2020 Campaign Manager
Walnut Hills Elementary
4240 156th St., Urbandale, IA 50323
Governor Kim Reynolds (IA)
Clarke Community Elementary School
420 E. Jefferson St., Osceola, IA 50213
The Honorable David Bernhardt
Bondurant High School
1000 Grant St. N., Bondurant, IA 50035
The Honorable Wilbur Ross
Carpenters Hall
1215 Court Ave., Chariton, IA 50049
The Honorable Ben Carson
Heartland Presbyterian Church
14300 Hickman Rd., Clive, IA 50325
The Honorable Betsy DeVos
Butcher Block Steakhouse
568 Boyson Rd. NE Ste. 100, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
The Honorable Mick Mulvaney
Waukee Elementary School
850 6th St., Waukee, IA 50263
The Honorable Jovita Carranza
Summit Middle School
9500 Windsor Pkwy., Johnston, IA 50131
The Honorable Brooke Rollins
Central Campus
1800 Grand Ave., Des Moines, IA 50309
The Honorable Paula White
West Elementary School (Cafeteria)
1400 W. Broadway St., Polk City, IA 50226
The Honorable Doug Hoelscher
Trinity Lutheran Church
1629 Dewitt St., Ellsworth, IA 50075
Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry
Winterset Middle School
706 W. School St., Winterset, IA 50273
Former Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker
Centerville High School
600 CHS Dr., Centerville, IA 52544
Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA)
North Ridge Elementary School (Cafeteria)
400 NW 27th St., Grimes, IA 50111
Governor Mike Parson (MO)
Quality Inn and Suites
6169 Reve Ct., Fort Madison, IA 52627
Governor Pete Ricketts (NE)
College View Elementary
1225 College Rd., Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Governor Doug Burgum (ND)
North High School
4200 Cheyenne Blvd., Sioux City, IA 51104
Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nunez (FL)
Madison Elementary
950 E. University St., Pella, IA 50219
Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick (TX)
Grant Ragan Elementary
645 NE Dartmoor Dr., Waukee, IA 50263
Congressman Steve Scalise (LA), House Republican Whip
Urbandale High School
7111 Aurora Ave., Urbandale, IA 50322
Congresswoman Liz Cheney (WY), House Republican Conference Chair
Grant Elementary School
520 S. Clinton St., Albia, IA 52531
Congressman Tom Emmer (MN), NRCC Chairman
Marshalltown High School – Auditorium
1602 S. 2nd Ave., Marshalltown, IA 50158
Congressman Kevin Brady (TX)
Woodside Middle School (Cafeteria)
5810 NE 14th St., Des Moines, IA 50313
Congressman Jim Jordan (OH)
Maple Grove Elementary
1455 98th St., West Des Moines, IA 50266
Congressman Rodney Davis (IL)
Experience Church
3800 E. Douglas Ave., Des Moines, IA 50317
Congressman Mark Meadows (NC)
Hampton-Dumont High School
601 12th Ave. NW, Hampton, IA 50441
Congressman Jason Smith (MO)
Washington Elementary School
1406 N. Grand Ave., Charles City, IA 50616
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (NY)
South Central Calhoun Middle School
1000 Tonawanda St., Rockwell City, IA 50579
Congressman Don Bacon (NE)
Thomas Jefferson High School
2501 W. Broadway, Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Congressman Matt Gaetz (FL)
Redeemer Presbyterian Church
5001 Hickman Rd., Des Moines, IA 50310
Congressman Greg Pence (IN)
Pleasantville Baptist Church
430 IA-92, Pleasantville, IA 50225
Former Congressman Rod Blum (IA)
Eisenhower Elementary School
3170 Spring Valley Rd., Dubuque, IA 52001
State Senate President Pro Tempore Jerry Behn (IA)
Madrid Elementary School
213 W. 1st St., Madrid, IA 50156
State House Speaker Pro Tempore John Willis (IA)
Arrowwood Resort & Convention Center — The “Wimbledon Room”
1405 US-71, Okoboji, IA 51355
State Sen. Jim Carlin (IA)
Sgt. Bluff Community Center
903 Topaz Dr., Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054
State Sen. Tom Greene (IA)
Heritage Church
1126 Locust St., Burlington, IA 52601
State Sen. Craig Johnson (IA)
Independence JR/SR High School
700 20th Ave. SW, Independence, IA 50644
State Sen. Carrie Koelker (IA)
Beckman High School
1325 9th St. SE, Dyersville, IA 52040
State Sen. Tim Kraayenbrink (IA)
Decker Auditorium
1 Triton Cir., Fort Dodge, IA 50501
State Sen. Mark Lofgren (IA)
Muscatine High School
2705 Cedar St., Muscatine, IA 52761
State Sen. Tom Shipley (IA)
Corning Community Center (City Hall)
601 6th St., Corning, IA 50841
State Rep. Cecil Dolecheck (IA)
Mount Ayr High School
1001 E. Columbus St., Mount Ayr, IA 50854
State Rep. Gary Carlson (IA)
Muscatine High School
2705 Cedar St., Muscatine, IA 52761
State Rep. Dean Fisher (IA)
Toledo Reining Center
1007 S. Prospect Dr., Toledo, IA 52342
State Rep. Tom Gerhold (IA)
Atkins Legion Hall
89 Main Ave., Atkins, IA 52206
State Rep. Stan Gustafon (IA)
Winterset Middle School
706 W. School St., Winterset, IA 50273
State Rep. Ashley Hinson (IA)
Marion High School
675 S. 15th St., Marion, IA 52302
State Rep. Steve Holt (IA)
Denison Middle School
1201 N. 16th St., Denison, IA 51442
State Rep. David Kerr (IA)
Morning Sun Community Center
106 N. Main St., Morning Sun, IA 52640
State Rep. Brian Lohse (IA)
Bondurant High School (Library)
1000 Grant St. N., Bondurant, IA 50035
State Rep. Dave Maxwell (IA)
Deep River Legion Hall
305 Main St., Deep River, IA 52222
State Rep. Ann Meyer (IA)
Decker Auditorium
1 Triton Cir., Fort Dodge, IA 50501
State Rep. Joe Mitchell (IA)
Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church
309 N. Main St., Mt Pleasant, IA 52641
State Rep. Norlin Mommsen (IA)
Dewitt Central High School
519 E. 11th St., DeWitt, IA 52742
State Rep. Sandy Salmon (IA)
Antique Acres
7610 Waverly Rd., Cedar Falls, IA 50613
State Rep. David Sieck (IA)
East Mills Elementary School
58962 380th St., Hastings, IA 51540
State Rep. Phil Thompson (IA)
Clover 4H Building Greene County Fairgrounds
601 E. Lincoln Way, Jefferson, IA 50129
State Rep. Gary Worthan (IA)
Trinity Lutheran Church
401 W. 2nd St., Alta, IA 51002
Todd Ricketts, Republican National Committee Finance Chairman
Valley Southwoods Freshman High School
625 S. 35th St., West Des Moines, IA 50265
Corey Lewandowski, Trump 2020 Campaign Senior Advisor and Trump 2016 Campaign Manager
Panorama Elementary
401 Panther Dr., Panora, IA 50028
Katrina Pierson, Trump 2020 Campaign Senior Advisor
Carlisle Elementary (Multi-Purpose Room)
430 School St., Carlisle, IA 50047
Mercedes Schlapp, Trump 2020 Campaign Senior Advisor of Strategic Communications and Former White House Senior Advisor for Strategic Communications
Nevada Baptist Church
210 W. 3rd St., Nevada, IA 50201
John Pence, Trump 2020 Campaign Senior Advisor
DMACC Boone Campus Gymnasium
1125 Hancock Dr., Boone, IA 50036
Chris Carr, Trump 2020 Campaign Political Director
Crestview Elementary School
8355 N. Franklin Ave., Clive, IA 50325
Tim Murtaugh, Trump 2020 Campaign Communications Director
Marion High School
675 S. 15th St., Marion, IA 52302
Kayleigh McEnany, Trump 2020 Campaign National Press Secretary
Brody Middle School
2501 Park Ave., Des Moines, IA 50321
Marc Lotter, Trump 2020 Campaign Director of Strategic Communications
Holmes Jr. High School
505 Holmes Dr., Cedar Falls, IA 50613
David Urban, Trump 2016 Campaign Senior Advisor
Polk County River Place
2309 Euclid Ave., Des Moines, IA 50310
David Bossie, Trump 2016 Deputy Campaign Manager
Studebaker Elementary School
300 County Line Rd., Des Moines, IA 50320
Ken Blackwell, Former Ohio Secretary of State, Advisory Board Member of Black Voices for Trump and Pro-Life Voices for Trump
Clear Lake High School
125 N. 20th St., Clear Lake, IA 50428
Ralph Reed, Chairman of the Faith & Freedom Coalition, Advisory Board Member of Pro-Life Voices for Trump
Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church
309 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641
Penny Nance, CEO and President of Concerned Women for America (CWA), Advisory Board member of Women for Trump and Pro-Life Voices for Trump
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
7075 Ashworth Rd., West Des Moines, IA 50266
Nancy Schulze, Founder of the Republican Congressional Wives Speakers, Advisory Board Member of Women for Trump
Vinton Middle School – Library
212 W. 15th St., Vinton, IA 52349
Jessie Jane Duff, Co-Chair of Veterans for Trump, Advisory Board Member of Women for Trump
The Centre Hall
1211 4th St. SW, Waverly, IA 50677
Jerry Falwell Jr., President of Liberty University
Denison Middle School
1201 N. 16th St., Denison, IA 51442
Matt Schlapp, Chairman of the American Conservative Union
Veterans Memorial Hall
1104 Morningview Dr., Harlan, IA 51537
Mike Lindell, Inventor and CEO of My Pillow, Inc.
Davis County Middle School
500 E. North St., Bloomfield, IA 52537