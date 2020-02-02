Here’s where the Trump team will be in Iowa on caucus day

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Drake University, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES –– The Trump presidential campaign announced more than 80 surrogates that will campaign for President Trump at caucus sites around the state of Iowa.

Here’s the full list:

Donald Trump Jr.

City Church of Ames

2400 Oakwood Rd., Ames, IA 50014

Eric Trump

Lakewood Elementary School

9210 Happy Hollow Dr., Norwalk, IA 50211

Lara Trump, Trump 2020 Campaign Senior Advisor

Northview Middle School

1302 N. Ankeny Blvd., Ankeny, IA 50023

Kimberly Guilfoyle, National Chair of Trump Victory Finance Committee and Trump 2020 Campaign Senior Advisor

Community Heights Alliance Church

2500 S. 13th Ave. E., Newton, IA 50208

Brad Parscale, Trump 2020 Campaign Manager

Walnut Hills Elementary

4240 156th St., Urbandale, IA 50323

Governor Kim Reynolds (IA)

Clarke Community Elementary School

420 E. Jefferson St., Osceola, IA 50213

The Honorable David Bernhardt

Bondurant High School

1000 Grant St. N., Bondurant, IA 50035

The Honorable Wilbur Ross

Carpenters Hall

1215 Court Ave., Chariton, IA 50049

The Honorable Ben Carson

Heartland Presbyterian Church

14300 Hickman Rd., Clive, IA 50325

The Honorable Betsy DeVos

Butcher Block Steakhouse

568 Boyson Rd. NE Ste. 100, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402

The Honorable Mick Mulvaney

Waukee Elementary School

850 6th St., Waukee, IA 50263

The Honorable Jovita Carranza

Summit Middle School

9500 Windsor Pkwy., Johnston, IA 50131

The Honorable Brooke Rollins

Central Campus

1800 Grand Ave., Des Moines, IA 50309

The Honorable Paula White

West Elementary School (Cafeteria)

1400 W. Broadway St., Polk City, IA 50226

The Honorable Doug Hoelscher

Trinity Lutheran Church

1629 Dewitt St., Ellsworth, IA 50075

Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry

Winterset Middle School

706 W. School St., Winterset, IA 50273

Former Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker

Centerville High School

600 CHS Dr., Centerville, IA 52544

Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA)

North Ridge Elementary School (Cafeteria)

400 NW 27th St., Grimes, IA 50111

Governor Mike Parson (MO)

Quality Inn and Suites

6169 Reve Ct., Fort Madison, IA 52627

Governor Pete Ricketts (NE)

College View Elementary

1225 College Rd., Council Bluffs, IA 51503

Governor Doug Burgum (ND)

North High School

4200 Cheyenne Blvd., Sioux City, IA 51104

Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nunez (FL)

Madison Elementary

950 E. University St., Pella, IA 50219

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick (TX)

Grant Ragan Elementary

645 NE Dartmoor Dr., Waukee, IA 50263

Congressman Steve Scalise (LA), House Republican Whip

Urbandale High School

7111 Aurora Ave., Urbandale, IA 50322

Congresswoman Liz Cheney (WY), House Republican Conference Chair

Grant Elementary School

520 S. Clinton St., Albia, IA 52531

Congressman Tom Emmer (MN), NRCC Chairman

Marshalltown High School – Auditorium

1602 S. 2nd Ave., Marshalltown, IA 50158

Congressman Kevin Brady (TX)

Woodside Middle School (Cafeteria)

5810 NE 14th St., Des Moines, IA 50313

Congressman Jim Jordan (OH)

Maple Grove Elementary

1455 98th St., West Des Moines, IA 50266

Congressman Rodney Davis (IL)

Experience Church

3800 E. Douglas Ave., Des Moines, IA 50317

Congressman Mark Meadows (NC)

Hampton-Dumont High School

601 12th Ave. NW, Hampton, IA 50441

Congressman Jason Smith (MO)

Washington Elementary School

1406 N. Grand Ave., Charles City, IA 50616

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (NY)

South Central Calhoun Middle School

1000 Tonawanda St., Rockwell City, IA 50579

Congressman Don Bacon (NE)

Thomas Jefferson High School

2501 W. Broadway, Council Bluffs, IA 51501

Congressman Matt Gaetz (FL)

Redeemer Presbyterian Church

5001 Hickman Rd., Des Moines, IA 50310

Congressman Greg Pence (IN)

Pleasantville Baptist Church

430 IA-92, Pleasantville, IA 50225

Former Congressman Rod Blum (IA)

Eisenhower Elementary School

3170 Spring Valley Rd., Dubuque, IA 52001

State Senate President Pro Tempore Jerry Behn (IA)

Madrid Elementary School

213 W. 1st St., Madrid, IA 50156

State House Speaker Pro Tempore John Willis (IA)

Arrowwood Resort & Convention Center — The “Wimbledon Room”

1405 US-71, Okoboji, IA 51355

State Sen. Jim Carlin (IA)

Sgt. Bluff Community Center

903 Topaz Dr., Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054

State Sen. Tom Greene (IA)

Heritage Church

1126 Locust St., Burlington, IA 52601

State Sen. Craig Johnson (IA)

Independence JR/SR High School

700 20th Ave. SW, Independence, IA 50644

State Sen. Carrie Koelker (IA)

Beckman High School

1325 9th St. SE, Dyersville, IA 52040

State Sen. Tim Kraayenbrink (IA)

Decker Auditorium

1 Triton Cir., Fort Dodge, IA 50501

State Sen. Mark Lofgren (IA)

Muscatine High School

2705 Cedar St., Muscatine, IA 52761

State Sen. Tom Shipley (IA)

Corning Community Center (City Hall)

601 6th St., Corning, IA 50841

State Rep. Cecil Dolecheck (IA)

Mount Ayr High School

1001 E. Columbus St., Mount Ayr, IA 50854

State Rep. Gary Carlson (IA)

Muscatine High School

2705 Cedar St., Muscatine, IA 52761

State Rep. Dean Fisher (IA)

Toledo Reining Center

1007 S. Prospect Dr., Toledo, IA 52342

State Rep. Tom Gerhold (IA)

Atkins Legion Hall

89 Main Ave., Atkins, IA 52206

State Rep. Stan Gustafon (IA)

Winterset Middle School

706 W. School St., Winterset, IA 50273

State Rep. Ashley Hinson (IA)

Marion High School

675 S. 15th St., Marion, IA 52302

State Rep. Steve Holt (IA)

Denison Middle School

1201 N. 16th St., Denison, IA 51442

State Rep. David Kerr (IA)

Morning Sun Community Center

106 N. Main St., Morning Sun, IA 52640

State Rep. Brian Lohse (IA)

Bondurant High School (Library)

1000 Grant St. N., Bondurant, IA 50035

State Rep. Dave Maxwell (IA)

Deep River Legion Hall

305 Main St., Deep River, IA 52222

State Rep. Ann Meyer (IA)

Decker Auditorium

1 Triton Cir., Fort Dodge, IA 50501

State Rep. Joe Mitchell (IA)

Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church

309 N. Main St., Mt Pleasant, IA 52641

State Rep. Norlin Mommsen (IA)

Dewitt Central High School

519 E. 11th St., DeWitt, IA 52742

State Rep. Sandy Salmon (IA)

Antique Acres

7610 Waverly Rd., Cedar Falls, IA 50613

State Rep. David Sieck (IA)

East Mills Elementary School

58962 380th St., Hastings, IA 51540

State Rep. Phil Thompson (IA)

Clover 4H Building Greene County Fairgrounds

601 E. Lincoln Way, Jefferson, IA 50129

State Rep. Gary Worthan (IA)

Trinity Lutheran Church

401 W. 2nd St., Alta, IA 51002

Todd Ricketts, Republican National Committee Finance Chairman

Valley Southwoods Freshman High School

625 S. 35th St., West Des Moines, IA 50265

Corey Lewandowski, Trump 2020 Campaign Senior Advisor and Trump 2016 Campaign Manager

Panorama Elementary

401 Panther Dr., Panora, IA 50028

Katrina Pierson, Trump 2020 Campaign Senior Advisor

Carlisle Elementary (Multi-Purpose Room)

430 School St., Carlisle, IA 50047

Mercedes Schlapp, Trump 2020 Campaign Senior Advisor of Strategic Communications and Former White House Senior Advisor for Strategic Communications

Nevada Baptist Church

210 W. 3rd St., Nevada, IA 50201

John Pence, Trump 2020 Campaign Senior Advisor

DMACC Boone Campus Gymnasium

1125 Hancock Dr., Boone, IA 50036

Chris Carr, Trump 2020 Campaign Political Director

Crestview Elementary School

8355 N. Franklin Ave., Clive, IA 50325

Tim Murtaugh, Trump 2020 Campaign Communications Director

Marion High School

675 S. 15th St., Marion, IA 52302

Kayleigh McEnany, Trump 2020 Campaign National Press Secretary

Brody Middle School

2501 Park Ave., Des Moines, IA 50321

Marc Lotter, Trump 2020 Campaign Director of Strategic Communications

Holmes Jr. High School

505 Holmes Dr., Cedar Falls, IA 50613

David Urban, Trump 2016 Campaign Senior Advisor

Polk County River Place

2309 Euclid Ave., Des Moines, IA 50310

David Bossie, Trump 2016 Deputy Campaign Manager

Studebaker Elementary School

300 County Line Rd., Des Moines, IA 50320

Ken Blackwell, Former Ohio Secretary of State, Advisory Board Member of Black Voices for Trump and Pro-Life Voices for Trump

Clear Lake High School

125 N. 20th St., Clear Lake, IA 50428

Ralph Reed, Chairman of the Faith & Freedom Coalition, Advisory Board Member of Pro-Life Voices for Trump

Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church

309 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

Penny Nance, CEO and President of Concerned Women for America (CWA), Advisory Board member of Women for Trump and Pro-Life Voices for Trump

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church

7075 Ashworth Rd., West Des Moines, IA 50266

Nancy Schulze, Founder of the Republican Congressional Wives Speakers, Advisory Board Member of Women for Trump

Vinton Middle School – Library

212 W. 15th St., Vinton, IA 52349

Jessie Jane Duff, Co-Chair of Veterans for Trump, Advisory Board Member of Women for Trump

The Centre Hall

1211 4th St. SW, Waverly, IA 50677

Jerry Falwell Jr., President of Liberty University

Denison Middle School

1201 N. 16th St., Denison, IA 51442

Matt Schlapp, Chairman of the American Conservative Union

Veterans Memorial Hall

1104 Morningview Dr., Harlan, IA 51537

Mike Lindell, Inventor and CEO of My Pillow, Inc.

Davis County Middle School

500 E. North St., Bloomfield, IA 52537