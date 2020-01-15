Heroes and fun galore as Kidsfest 2020 returns this weekend

DES MOINES—This weekend you can meet some of Earth’s mightiest heroes and become a hero yourself while helping Iowa’s most at-risk families in Iowa at Childrens & Families of Iowa’s Kidsfest! presented by Veridian Credit Union returns.

Kicking off Friday, January 17th at 6 p.m., families can enjoy a fun, educational, low-cost night of fun at the Varied Industries Building on the Iowa State Fairgrounds. Friday’s tickets for the 27th annual Kidsfest are $10 for attendees under 18 and $20 for adults. The tickets also include a concert by the Nada’s.

Saturday’s fun will kick off at 9 a.m. and admission is $7.50 with a discount coupon available at Verdian Credit Union locations or Des Moines area Hy-Vee locations. If you’re one of the first 100 individuals to make it through the doors, you will receive free tickets to the superhero private party.

Tickets can be purchased day of at the door or online.